Identity of body found in Benning Hills is released, Columbus police investigate shooting

The identity of the body found Wednesday night in Benning Hills Park has been released.

Joshua Ali Sanford, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds around 7:30 p.m. after the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office was notified around 7 p.m., coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Deputy coroner Elizabeth Allison found the body on the ground next to a park bench, Bryan said.

An autopsy will be performed at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur, he said.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide, Bryan said. CPD’s spokesman didn’t reply to the L-E’s request for comment before publication.