Identity of defendant in latest Bucks County jail death released. Why the cause is unknown

The Bucks County Coroner has identified a Philadelphia man as the latest defendant to die in the county’s correctional center, the second inmate death in a month where the cause remains unknown.

Edward Hatch, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell the morning of Dec. 18, less than a week after he was incarcerated and unable to post the required $2,000 bail.

Bensalem police arrested Hatch on Dec. 12 on a felony retail theft and misdemeanor possession of suspected methamphetamine for an incident at Home Depot that occurred in November, according to a copy of the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Bucks County Correctional Center

Fourth death this year reported at jail Fourth inmate death in Bucks County jail. What we know about the one from last month.

His preliminary hearing on the charges was scheduled for Dec. 19.

Hatch was a father of six, according to his obituary,

The autopsy performed on Dec. 19 showed "no overt evidence of external trauma" and the cause and manner of his death remains under investigation by the Bucks County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Meredith Buck said in a press release Friday.

“The Coroner’s Office takes any in-custody death very seriously and does an independent investigation to determine the cause and manner of death,” she added.

Hatch is the second inmate at the Doylestown Township jail to die in a little over a month, and the fourth death this year.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office also has not released a cause and manner of death for Eric Jamal McGhee, 33, of Philadelphia. A spokesman for the office said it is awaiting results from toxicology tests.

McGhee died at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia following an unspecified “medical incident" at the corrections center on Nov. 13. County corrections officials have not released additional information about the death.

McGhee was awaiting trial on an escape charge from 2022 after he failed to return to the jail after leaving his work release program, according to court records. He was serving time for a drug-related conviction, records show.

Earlier this year, Melissa Mager, 48, of Philadelphia, died as a result of a perforated peptic ulcer on March 1. She was incarcerated in less than a week earlier on Feb. 25 on a retail theft charge, records show

Octavius Davis, 35, of Bristol Township, died as a result of an illegal drug overdose on Jan. 16. Davis was incarcerated in early January on a parole violation, records show.

Last year six inmates died at the jail, the highest number since 2012, and among the highest number of deaths in Pennsylvania county jails reported, according to state Department of Corrections extraordinary occurrence records.

Details on arrest of Bucks jail guard What police say led to the murder arrest of a Bucks County corrections officer

More on charges in 2022 jail death Is Bucks County jail unit 'rampant' with drugs? Inmate death blamed on pattern of neglect

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Why Bucks County officials don't know the reason for latest death at jail.