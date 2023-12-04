The Identity Of Derek Chauvin's Attacker Has Been Revealed

Photo: Minnesota Department of Corrections (Getty Images)

On Friday, charges were filed revealing John Turscak as the inmate accused of stabbing former police officer Derek Chauvin. Turscak, 52, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault to commit murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The attempted murder and assault with intent to commit murder charges are individually punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison.

In 1997, he became an FBI informant and provided crucial information about the gang as well as recorded conversations he had with various associates and members.

In August 2022, Chauvin was sent to FCI Tucson from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to serve a 21-year federal sentence for violating George Floyd’s civil rights and a 22-and-a-half-year state sentence for second-degree murder.

In November, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed Chauvin’s appeal of his murder conviction. However, he’s currently trying his hand at overturning his federal guilty plea, stating that new evidence shows he wasn’t the reason for Floyd’s death.

