Identity of East St. Louis man shot and killed by police in Madison County is released

A man was fatally shot in Wood River early Tuesday morning after pointing a BB gun at police officers.

Tyler M. Marler, 31, of East St. Louis man was shot by Wood River officers at approximately 2:07 a.m., according to Illinois State Police, which is investigating the incident.

Marler was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital, where he died, police said.

Wood River and East Alton Police Departments were dispatched to the 800 block of Wood River Avenue on separate reports from people who said they saw a man gun.

According to the Associated Press and KMOV-TV, an initial call was made by the employee of a filling station. A second call came from a woman who said a man matching the description provided by the first caller was on her front porch.

When they arrived, the suspect pulled out a black metal BB gun and pointed at the officers. Police fired back striking the suspect, Illinois State Police said in a release.

Marler was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No police were injured during the incident, according to the release.

The incident is being in investigated by the Illinois State Police Department Zone 6 major Crimes Unit.