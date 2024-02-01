Identity of human skull discovered in 2022 revealed with DNA testing
Police have identified a skull found in a pond in Berks County pond 2 years ago.
Yeehaw! Reality TV goes rural this week with the premiere of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2.
Tesla is facing a lawsuit from 25 California counties accusing it of mishandling hazardous waste at facilities around the state.
But a large number of Republican and Republican-leaning voters already think the opposite.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
Tesla has been sued by 25 California counties alleging the automaker has repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at facilities throughout the state. The lawsuit was filed after months of settlement talks apparently fell apart. The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, states that Tesla improperly labeled and disposed of materials like "lead acid batteries and other batteries," paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel and more at its production and service facilities throughout the state.
Nick Dunlap was the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years when he won The American Express earlier this month.
Media startup The Messenger burst on the scene last May with $50 million in hand, aggressively hiring journalists to build an "unbiased" digital newsroom. Instead, its staff found out through a New York Times article today that the publication is shutting down. According to employees' social media posts, the laid off workers will not receive any severance, and their healthcare coverage will end.
Dave the Diver is coming to PS5 and PS4. The 2023 breakout hit won Indie Game of the Year at The Game Awards — stretching the definition of “indie.”
The Pew Research Center’s latest report on Americans’ social media habits is out, rounding up social media usage trends among U.S. users over the last two years. While there may be a few small tweaks with each survey, Pew mostly asks the same questions every couple of years, making it possible to track meaningful changes over time. Most of the findings are intuitive, showing the slow migrations between social platforms, but there are a few interesting moments in the survey worth highlighting.
Black creators like Jordan Howlett and Zahra Hassan share what has helped them connect with their followers.
The 2024 Kia Sorento starts at $33,365, $1,600 more than 2023, and the hybrid trims cost a few hundred more, too. The new X-Pro trims starts at $48,765.
The 2024 Ford Transit Connect adds a PHEV powertrain to two diesel options, available AWD another first for the popular European work vehicle..
Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro AR/VR headset will have a bunch of dedicated Microsoft apps at launch, including Teams, Word and Excel. Additionally, headset owners will also have access to the company’s AI-powered Copilot service.
A day after reporters published their first hands-on review of Apple's Vision Pro, the technology giant released its first security patch for the mixed reality headset to fix a vulnerability that "may have been exploited" by hackers in the wild. On Wednesday, Apple released visionOS 1.0.2, the software that runs on the Vision Pro, with a fix for a vulnerability in WebKit, the browser engine that runs Safari and other web apps. Apple said the bug, if exploited, allowed malicious code to run on an affected device.