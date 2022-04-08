Identity of latest East St. Louis shooting victim is released

Authorities have released the identity of the 21-year-old man who died at a local hospital after being shot in East St. Louis on Tuesday.

Laron Brown, 21, of East St. Louis was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Saint Louis University Hospital, said Tara Rick, of the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office

East St. Louis Police requested assistance of the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group after receiving the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of North 44th Street at about 7:07 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers administered aid to Brown, before rushing him to the hospital.

This is the second known homicide at this location this year. A 24-year-old man was killed at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. The neighborhood is located north of Interstate 64 and just west of Illinois 111 in East St. Louis.

Police have not released a motive or said whether they have established a motive for the shooting.