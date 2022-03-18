Identity of Madison County homicide victim is released

A 25-year old man who was shot and killed at a Venice apartment complex Thursday has been identified.

Police were called to the Bissell Apartments in the 1300 block of Klein at about 1:45 a.m. Officers discovered the victim outside with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Saint Louis hospital where he later died, the Madison County Coroner’s office confirmed.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office on Friday identified the man as Abrien Johnson, 25. He was pronounced dead at 3:53 a.m.

Joshua Korando, public information officer for the Illinois State Police said it appears Johnson was hit with gunfire inside the apartment. Details about possible suspects, motive or evidence have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers, 314-725-8477.