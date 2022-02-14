Identity of man fatally shot by Dearborn police is released

The man who was killed by Dearborn Police after a suspicious fire at a mosque has been identified as Ahmed Taqi, age 37, a Wayne County official said Sunday.

Taqi was shot dead after an exchange of fire between him and Dearborn police officers, said Dearborn officials.

"The cause of death is a gunshot wound to the neck," Wayne County spokeswoman Tiffani Jackson told the Free Press.

Related: Police: Officers fatally shoot man after Dearborn mosque arson

Early Saturday morning at about 1 am, Dearborn police who were on patrol spotted a fire at the Al-Huda Islamic Association, a mosque on Warren Avenue near the border with Detroit. They encountered Taqi, who was armed, police said.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said Taqi was "responsible for the fire."

A person was shot and killed by Dearborn Police early on Feb. 12, 2022, by Dearborn Police at the Al-Huda Islamic Association on West Warren in Dearborn. The police saw a fire there and the suspected arsonist fired at them. Police returned fire killing the suspect.

"As they surveyed the scene, the individual shot at the officers," Hammoud said in a statement Saturday.

Police said officers then chased him in a pursuit that ended in Detroit.

Taqi "fired at the officers again, which prompted return fire that fatally struck him," Hammoud said.

It's unclear what motivated Taqi.

Hammoud said that the person who set the fire "may have been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time."

Detroit Police and Michigan State Police are handling the investigation. State Police did not immediately comment Sunday on the incident. Detroit Police did not comment.

Photo taken at 2:33 am at Al-Huda Islamic Association, a mosque in Dearborn on Warren Avenue after a fire.

Also on Sunday, a Muslim group condemned the fire at the mosque and praised police response.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about yesterday morning's attack against one of our mosques, in which many of us - including myself - worship," Dawud Walid, executive director of the Michigan branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, who has spoken before at the mosque, said in a statement. "We commend the swift response of the Dearborn police in responding to what could have resulted in more damage to the mosque and potential violence in the vicinity of a house of worship."

Story continues

A person was shot and killed by Dearborn Police early on Feb. 12, 2022, by Dearborn Police at the Al-Huda Islamic Association on West Warren in Dearborn. The police saw a fire there and the suspected arsonist fired at them. Police returned fire killing the suspect.

Other groups, including the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, and Michigan chapter of the Jewish civil rights group ADL, have also condemned the fire at the mosque.

Contact Niraj Warikoo:nwarikoo@freepress.com or Twitter @nwarikoo

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Identity of man killed by Dearborn police after mosque fire is IDed