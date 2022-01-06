Identity of man found dead near I-255 in St. Clair County is released

The Illinois State Police recovered a dead body near Interstate 255 in St. Clair County on Wednesday.

The body of Kyle Thomas, 29, of the 10000 block of Sweeps Stakes Lane in Florissant, Missouri was found near milepost 8, on I-255. Thomas was pronounced dead on the scene at around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Illinois State Police are investigating and would release no other information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation at (618) 571-4124 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8471.