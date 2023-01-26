Identity of man involved in standoff, and woman found dead in Edmond home released

EDMOND ― Investigators revealed the names of a dead female and a murder suspect after a standoff with police at an Edmond home Wednesday morning.

39-year-old Bernard Tyrone Caldwell, the man taken into custody after the standoff, faces complaints of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony.

Shortly before 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Edmond police say they were notified by several Florida residents claiming to be relatives of Caldwell. The individuals told police Caldwell claimed to have killed his wife in a social media video, and that he planned to kill more people.

Officers responded to Caldwell's address near S Santa Fe Ave. and Castle Rock, but Caldwell refused police access to the property, leading to a standoff as a SWAT team was called to the scene.

More:Police standoff in Edmond leads to discovery of dead woman

Police broke down the front door and a bomb squad robot was used to look throughout the house. After communicating to Caldwell over loudspeaker and through the robot's camera microphone, Caldwell gave himself up to police custody shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Police found the body of 48-year-old woman Demetria Jordan dead inside the home, although police said Thursday they were unable to confirm if Jordan was Caldwell's wife.

The investigation is ongoing. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation initially, but Edmond Police Department spokeswoman Emily Ward said the department is the chief agency investigating the standoff. She also said pet dogs were found inside the home and taken by Edmond Animal Welfare for safety.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Dead woman identified, man detained after Edmond police standoff