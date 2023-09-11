Identity of man killed in metro-east triple shooting is released by St. Clair County coroner

A 29-year-old East St. Louis man was shot and killed early Monday in the Samuel Gompers Homes.

Deontrus Gilmore, of the 300 block of Johnson Lane, was pronounced dead at 12:53 a.m. at 450 N. Sixth St. due to gunshot wounds, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis police are jointly investigating the homicide.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of North Sixth Street, according to a press release from state police.

At the scene, police learned three people had reportedly been struck by gunfire.

“One victim was fatally struck, one victim was transported by ambulance, and one victim drove themselves to an area hospital,” the release states.

No other information was released as the investigation is open and ongoing, according to state police.