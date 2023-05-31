Identity of man killed after shootout with police in O’Fallon released by state police

Illinois State Police Wednesday released details from their preliminary investigation of an officer-involved shootout that ended with the apparent suicide of a man in O’Fallon.

O’Fallon and Fairview Heights Police Sunday attempted a traffic stop on Jesse A. Cook, 26, of East St. Louis because he was wanted by St. Louis Metropolitan Police in connection with a felony crime.

According to a press release from state police, Cook exited the vehicle armed and fired upon the officers as he fled on foot. Police returned the gunfire.

Cook continued running about 100 yards, where he was found with apparent self-inflicted wound to the head, Illinois State Police said. He was taken by helicopter to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release stated.

A Fairview Heights police car was hit by a bullet, but no officers were injured.

The traffic stop, initiated at 11:42 a.m. Sunday, was in the parking lot of O’Fallon Plaza in the 1900 block of U.S. 50. The address is near the intersection of U.S. 50 and Old Collinsville Road.

The investigation is ongoing, Wednesday’s release stated.