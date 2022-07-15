Identity of man who made anti-Asian remark, bumped into 62-year-old in Flushing sought by NYPD

The New York City Police Department has released an image of the man accused of hurling an anti-Asian remark at an Asian victim at a gas station in Flushing, Queens, last week.

Authorities responded to a call made at a Mobil gas station at 147-10 Northern Blvd. in Flushing on July 5. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim was walking to the gas station when the man bumped into the victim and told him, “Hey, you cut me off. F*cking Asian people.”

An image of the suspect was released on Wednesday. He was described as a man with a dark complexion, a thin mustache and close-cut hair wearing a black T-shirt, two-tone shorts and white sneakers. The authorities believe he was driving a white Honda CR-V SUV.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the incident as a case of aggravated harassment.

The recent incident follows a string of alleged hate crimes targeting the Asian community in New York City. On Wednesday, a man accused of throwing an unidentified liquid at two women of Korean descent in May was indicted on two counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.

Last month, a Florida woman was charged with hate crimes and was held on a $20,000 bail for pepper-spraying four Asian women in Chelsea. That same month, the NYPD arrested a man who was accused of pepper-spraying three middle-aged Asian men for speaking Cantonese in Brooklyn.

Anyone who may have information regarding the Mobil gas station incident is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477). Members of the public can also send their tips anonymously via the Crime Stoppers website.

