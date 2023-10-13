Identity of man shot to death in metro-east home released by authorities

The identity of a man who was shot to death in his Cahokia Heights home has been released.

Eddie Freeman, 50, was pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday at St. Louis University Hospital, where he was taken after the shooting at 631 West Ave., according to Tara Rick, spokeswoman for the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office.

Freeman had been lying in his bed when the shooter knocked at the door Tuesday night.

“The shooter identified himself as someone else and was given the green light to enter the home, and seconds later, he shot the victim multiple times and fled out of the front door,” said Maj. Tony Tomlinson of the Cahokia Heights Police. “Our victim died later at a St. Louis hospital.”

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call Cahokia Heights Police at 618-825-2681.

Cahokia Heights police have requested Illinois State Police to assist in the investigation.