Identity of man shot to death Sunday at metro-east auto parts store is released

An East St. Louis man was shot and killed Sunday at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in the 2600 block of State Street.

Dantrell Smith, 31, whose last known address was in the 500 block of North 69th Street, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:15 p.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Police are releasing few details about the shooting.

It is unclear whether he was shot inside of the business or if he was an employee or a patron of the business.

According to the Illinois State Police and its Public Safety Enforcement Group, agents responded to a report of a shooting at 6:27 p.m.

“The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time,” a press statement said.

A BND reporter has reached out to the O’Reilly corporate office seeking more details.