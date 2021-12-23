Identity of man shot and killed on I-64 in East St. Louis is released

UPDATE: The article was updated at 4:22 p.m. on Dec. 23 to correct the victim’s name.

The St. Clair County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in his pickup truck on Interstate 64 Wednesday night.

Arron L. Moulton, 29, of East St. Louis was pronounced dead at the scene at milepost 3 at 11:14 p.m., Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed Thursday.

Illinois State Police were alerted to a “reported expressway shooting” at about 9:52 p.m., according to a release. Troopers there found a black Ford pickup truck with “numerous apparent bullet holes.” A person, later identified as Moulten, was dead in the driver’s seat, the release stated.

Westbound I-64 was closed from Baugh Avenue until 3:32 a.m. Thursday. The investigation remains ongoing, the release stated, and no other information will be released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.