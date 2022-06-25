Identity of man stabbed to death Thursday night in Springfield released by coroner

Police lights

The identity of a 26-year-old man stabbed to death Thursday night was released Saturday by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

Thomas Shepard of Springfield died from multiple stab wounds at 11:19 p.m. Thursday at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Allmon said.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, Allmon said.

The stabbing occurred in the 1500 block of East Cook Street.

Police were called to the hospital at 10:32 p.m. after Shepard arrived with stab wounds to the upper torso.

Springfield police and Allmon are investigating the homicide.

