The identify of a Brandon man who died in a single-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Feb. 7 in Lincoln County has been released by the The South Dakota Department of Safety.

According to preliminary crash information, Lucus A. Reimers from Brandon, the driver and sole passenger in the vehicle, died in an accident Wednesday afternoon last week near Tea.

Reimers was driving north on Interstate 29 in a 2023 Ram 2500 Tradesman when the vehicle left the roadway to go east, enter onto the shoulder and strike the guard cables and guard rail. The vehicle went airborne into an overpass pillar, and Reimers died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Officials are also investigating if Reimers was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading this investigation. All information released so far is preliminary.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Identity released of Brandon man killed in Feb. 7 Lincoln County crash