Identity released of woman killed in alleged homicide on downtown Modesto highway off-ramp

The woman killed on a downtown Modesto off-ramp on Feb. 16 was a Hayward resident, 33-year-old Michelle Gonzalez, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

The Modesto Police Department arrested Ruben Olvera, 32, in connection with Gonzalez’s death. Olvera is facing homicide, domestic violence and other other charges.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision in the area of Sixth Street at the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp just before 9 p.m. on Friday.

The vehicle, believed to have been driven by Olvera, fled the scene, according to MPD. Gonzalez was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the vehicle was going northbound on the highway before it turned onto the central Modesto exit. A preliminary investigation said witnesses saw Gonzalez, on foot, screaming before she was struck by the vehicle.

“The victim was known to (Olvera), and it appears they had been involved in a relationship. The details of the relationship are still being investigated,” an MPD news release said.

Olvera later surrendered to a uniformed patrol sergeant in the downtown area on Saturday, just after 3 p.m.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Randy Bolinger at 209-342-9162.Tips also may be left anonymously with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.