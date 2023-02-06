Identity theft, bank fraud and illegal FEMA disaster loan. Fresno man sentenced to 5+ years

A Fresno man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for taking more than $400,000 in wildfire disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The man, identified as 38-year old Brian Stoffel, was also convicted of identity theft and bank fraud for clearing out the savings of an older adult.

In a news release on Monday, the Department of Justice said Stoffel obtained the victim’s identifiable information, which he used to withdraw from the victim’s savings over the course of a year, beginning in September 2020.

Stoffel also used the information to apply for loans, including a FEMA loan for wildfire disaster relief.

In all, Stoffel took $420,000, which he used to “buy a new motorcycle, attend an NFL playoff game, and make purchases at retail stores,” the Justice Department said.