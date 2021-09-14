Identity theft investigation leads to arrest of Booneville mother, daughter

Sep. 13—BOONEVILLE — A mother and daughter are behind bars after an investigation into identity theft lead authorities to a north Booneville house.

The victim of the identity theft went to the Prentiss County Sheriff Department on Sept. 7 to file a report and sign an affidavit on the suspect, Jerica Ann Davis, 41, of Booneville.

Prentiss County deputy sheriffs and Booneville police went to the Northhaven Drive Sept. 11 to serve the arrest warrant on Davis, but her daughter was hiding her.

Authorities did arrest Davis and charged her with uttering a forgery. During her initial appearance, Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set bond at $10,000. The Corinth Police Department has placed a hold on Davis for similar charges.

Also arrested was Madison Grimes, 18, of Booneville, charged with hindering prosecution. Judge Moore set her bond at $5,000.

william.moore@djournal.com