Identity theft and other reports
Oct. 27—Police received a report of identity theft at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday at 810 Madison Ave.
Mailboxes damaged
Mailboxes were reported damaged at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday at 72971 225th St., Albert Lea.
1 turns self in on warrant
Aaron Thomas Morgan, 27, turned himself in on a warrant at 2:26 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.
2 arrested on probation violations
Police arrested Melissa Sue Rack, 41, on a probation violation at 4:21 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Police arrested Isidro Antonio Flores, 36, on a probation violation at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday at 1329 Academy Ave.
Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette
One juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.