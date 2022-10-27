Identity theft and other reports

Oct. 27—Police received a report of identity theft at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday at 810 Madison Ave.

Mailboxes damaged

Mailboxes were reported damaged at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday at 72971 225th St., Albert Lea.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Subscribe

1 turns self in on warrant

Aaron Thomas Morgan, 27, turned himself in on a warrant at 2:26 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

2 arrested on probation violations

Police arrested Melissa Sue Rack, 41, on a probation violation at 4:21 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Isidro Antonio Flores, 36, on a probation violation at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday at 1329 Academy Ave.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

One juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.