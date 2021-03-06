Identity thieves try to make 20,000 fake SC unemployment accounts with stolen info

David Travis Bland
·1 min read

South Carolina’s unemployment agency is “actively waging war” against unemployment insurance fraud, following an extensive attempt to create fake accounts.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, which gives out the state’s unemployment checks, reported that last week identity thieves used stolen Social Security numbers to try to make 20,000 accounts. None of the thousands of attempts were successful.

At least 975 unemployed people’s accounts were locked down after Social Security numbers connected to those account were used again to try to register a new account, the department said.

No one’s personal information was stolen from the department’s database and no money was lost, according to the agency. The identity thieves obtained the Social Security numbers prior to the attempted unemployment fraud and from outside of the unemployment department.

“The agency is vigilant about fraud prevention. It is happening on a daily basis, and we have to continue to be creative in our prevention just as the criminals are creative in their attempts,” said department Director Dan Ellzey. “However, our best defense against bad actors is working with our claimants to identify fraudulent attempts.”

The 975 people have been informed that their personal information was used by someone else, the department said.

If found guilty of fraud, a person can go to prison for 10 years and be fined up to $50,000.

In 2012, hackers broke into the state Revenue Department computers and stole person information and social security numbers of 3.8 million South Carolina residents and pilfered information from 700,000 businesses.

People can report identity theft to the employment and workforce department on their website. The department also has a page for reporting unemployment fraud.

Recommended Stories

  • Trio raided mailboxes to fund shopping spree at Target and rent hotels in NC, feds say

    They’re also accused of using the stolen credit cards and driver’s licenses to rent cars.

  • Senate OKs extension of $300 weekly unemployment benefit after long delay

    The Senate adopted an amendment to keep the federal unemployment benefit at $300 per week through August. The change passed the Senate 50-49.

  • Gamecocks blown out by Kentucky to finish regular season

    Frank Martin’s team finishes the regular season 4-12 in SEC games.

  • Watch the ‘WandaVision’ Songwriters Reveal the Secret Melody They Hid in Each Theme Song

    Of the many pleasures Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have experienced writing the songs for Disney Plus’ “WandaVision,” one of their favorites has been the ability to get instant feedback on their work via the gargantuan social media response to the Marvel Studios series. It’s not something the married, Oscar-winning songwriters of “Frozen” and “Coco” […]

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Donald Trump expands his Republican enemies list to Karl Rove, Wall Street Journal op-eds

    New statements reflect rising tensions between Trump and establishment Republicans who fear the ex-president will undercut them in future elections.

  • 'Curation Is Not Cancellation': A Dr. Seuss Expert Cuts Through the Noise of the Controversy

    "Fox could say, 'Let's reflect on that.' Instead, they say, 'Let's amplify the anger here.'"

  • Raleigh police charge man with double murder a year after 2 men were found dead in car

    The two people who had been killed were found in a car off of Capital Boulevard near WRAL Soccer Park.

  • Seth Rogen Reacts After His Mom Shares a NSFW Bridgerton Review

    Seth Rogen’s mom Sandy Rogen took to Twitter to make a NSFW observation about Bridgerton’s sex scenes. Keep scrolling for the actor’s hilarious response.

  • Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

    After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segment that gives an inside look into the Republican party’s newly elected senators (more on that below). There is a new episode of “Real Time” this week on March 5. Maher returns at 10 p.m. and will speak with guests including MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni and radio host Charlamagne Tha God. Also Read: Bill Maher: It Makes Perfect Sense That Christians Are Into QAnon (Video) In one of his first “New Rules” segments of 2021 on Jan. 21, Maher introduced a new class of Republican senators after sending off Trump, former VP Mike Pence and other members of Trump’s cabinet who left to make way for the Biden administration. And just in case you thought Maher has softened his opinion of Republicans now that Trump has left the White House, the segment was pointedly called “Hello, Douchebags.” “Republican restock douchebags with the efficiency of an Amazon warehouse,” Maher joked as he started the bit. “They churn out new crazy like the Hallmark Channel makes Christmas movies. So I thought it might be prudent moving forward if we took a moment at the beginning of the year to get to know the up-and-comers — the douchebags to keep an eye on. The new, fresh-faced, hate-for-profit, truth-bending opportunists that you’ll be cursing out for years to come.” In that spirit, Maher noted that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who expressed support for the seditious Capitol riot Trump instigated on Jan. 6, is “the far-right JFK with a little dash of KKK.” Maher also joked, “Washington insider says he’s among 2021’s most punchable faces.” Also Read: Bill Maher Could Barely Believe Marjorie Taylor Greene's Insane 'Jewish Space Lasers' Thing Is Real Other targets on Maher’s list included Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Lauren Boebert. He also ripped into Sen. Marjorie Taylor Green, calling her “the congresswoman who makes most people say, ‘How is she not a teacher from Florida who f—s her students?’ I don’t know, but holy s–t, is this lady crazy? She does not listen to lobbyists and special interests. No, she listens to microwaves.” Maher continued to book high-profile political guests in 2020, and recent episodes of “Real Time” have featured Al Franken, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders, Al Gore and Bill de Blasio. As is customary for Maher on “Real Time,” he doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to commentating on and satirizing policy decisions — in his last show of 2020, Maher ripped into both President Trump and Rudy Giuliani and their bungled attempts to convince the public that the 2020 election was somehow falsified or inaccurate. Maher joked that when a judge says “order in the court,” Giuliani typically responds with, “a Tanqueray and tonic!” Read original story Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week? At TheWrap

  • My Home's Value Has Skyrocketed. Here's Why I'm Not Selling

    Within two years of signing our mortgage, our home was suddenly worth $50,000 less than its initial purchase price. Low mortgage rates and limited housing inventory are driving property values upward.

  • ‘I’m ready to talk’: Meghan says it’s liberating being able to speak for herself in new Oprah interview clip

    Meghan previously accused 'the Firm' of 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her.

  • Adopted woman in NC learns biological dad is ‘Family Annihilator’ wanted by FBI

    William Bradford Bishop Jr. is wanted for the brutal murders of his family in Maryland. He hasn’t been seen since allegedly burying their bodies in North Carolina in 1976.

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge

    ... We can put up all the barriers in the world and imagine that they work, but in the end, it adapts and penetrates them,’’ lamented Bollate Mayor Francesco Vassallo. Bollate was the first city in Lombardy, the northern region that has been the epicenter in each of Italy’s three surges, to be sealed off from neighbors because of virus variants that the World Health Organization says are powering another uptick in infections across Europe.

  • Shiite powerhouse al-Sistani helped shape today's Iraq

    One highlight of Pope Francis' historic visit to Iraq is his meeting Saturday with a revered religious leader for Shiite Muslims, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Francis has spent years trying to improve Christian relations with Muslims and has already forged close ties with a prominent Sunni figure, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning in Cairo. The 90-year-old al-Sistani is the top Shiite cleric in Iraq and a powerhouse in the Shiite world.

  • Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric deliver message of coexistence

    Pope Francis walked through a narrow alley in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf for a historic meeting with the country’s top Shiite cleric Saturday, and together they delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence in a country still reeling from back-to-back conflicts over the past decade. In a gesture both simple and profound, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani welcomed Francis into his spartan home. The 90-year-old cleric, one of the most eminent among Shiites worldwide, afterward said Christians should live in peace in Iraq and enjoy the same rights as other Iraqis.

  • Pakistan's PM wins vote of confidence after Senate setback

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan handily won a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday, days after the embarrassing defeat of his ruling party’s key candidate in Senate elections. Khan secured the votes of 178 members of the lower house of Parliament, which is comprised of 340 lawmakers. The 11-party opposition alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement —boycotted the assembly’s special session.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's thumbs-down on minimum wage vote reminds some of John McCain

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's thumbs-down vote on Friday reminded many of when the late Sen. John McCain tanked Republicans' efforts to overthrow Obamacare.

  • Chrissy Teigen defended Meghan Markle, saying criticism is 'hitting too close to home'

    Chrissy Teigen, who, like Meghan Markle, suffered a miscarriage in 2020, showed support for the duchess ahead of her "tell-all" Oprah interview.