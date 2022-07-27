Identity of victim in Hill Street shooting released

Jul. 27—Joplin police on Wednesday released the name of a man critically injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at 1201 E. Hill St. and reported that he is now in stable condition.

Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Daniel Samuels, of Joplin.

Samuels was found wounded outside the residence at the Hill Street address following a report of gunshots there about 3:42 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting remained under investigation on Wednesday with no arrest made as yet, according to Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.