Identity of woman found dead down embankment in South Portland still unknown

Sep. 6—A woman found dead in South Portland on Tuesday afternoon has not yet been publicly identified.

South Portland and state police are investigating the death, which they have called suspicious. South Portland police confirmed Wednesday that the woman's body was found down the embankment just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

There were no signs of police activity along Clarks Pond Parkway late Wednesday morning. Police had taped off the area around a steep, overgrown embankment that leads to a small brook. It is close to the entrance of a walking trail that twists through the woods between Home Depot and businesses on Gorham Road.

There was no indication of an encampment or any other activity in the area.

A Maine State Police spokesperson said Wednesday that an autopsy was being conducted and more information would be released in the afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Portland Detective Scott Corbett at 207-799-5511 ext. 7449.