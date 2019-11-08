Is Identiv's (NASDAQ:INVE) 111% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) share price has flown 111% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. In more good news, the share price has risen 4.5% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 6.6% in the last month.

Identiv isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Identiv saw its revenue grow at 15% per year. That's a very respectable growth rate. It's fair to say that the market has acknowledged the growth by pushing the share price up 28% per year. It's hard to value pre-profit businesses, but it seems like the market has become a lot more optimistic about this one! Some investors like to buy in just after a company becomes profitable, since that can be a powerful inflexion point.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Identiv had a tough year, with a total loss of 15%, against a market gain of about 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Identiv by clicking this link.

