IDEX Biometrics Presentation at Nordnet November 2020

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
·1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 27 November 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA is a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions. CEO Vince Graziani has given a presentation to Nordnet followed by a Q&A session. A recording of the presentation has been published by Nordnet on its blog.

The recording of the presentation is available at https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/events-presentations

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek P. D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


