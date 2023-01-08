IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$448 apiece for US$510

Even though IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock gained 9.8% last week, insiders who sold US$127k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$510, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

IDEXX Laboratories Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Employee Director, Jonathan Ayers, sold US$127k worth of shares at a price of US$510 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$448). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Jonathan Ayers was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does IDEXX Laboratories Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. IDEXX Laboratories insiders own 1.0% of the company, currently worth about US$375m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IDEXX Laboratories Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the IDEXX Laboratories insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for IDEXX Laboratories you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

