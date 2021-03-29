IDEXX Laboratories Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of IDEXX Laboratories (NAS:IDXX, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $480.518 per share and the market cap of $41 billion, IDEXX Laboratories stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for IDEXX Laboratories is shown in the chart below.





Because IDEXX Laboratories is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 12.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 10.98% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. IDEXX Laboratories has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.38, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks IDEXX Laboratories's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of IDEXX Laboratories over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. IDEXX Laboratories has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.7 billion and earnings of $6.71 a share. Its operating margin is 25.66%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of IDEXX Laboratories at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of IDEXX Laboratories over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of IDEXX Laboratories is 12.4%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, IDEXX Laboratories's ROIC was 37.28, while its WACC came in at 6.61. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of IDEXX Laboratories is shown below:

In summary, the stock of IDEXX Laboratories (NAS:IDXX, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about IDEXX Laboratories stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

