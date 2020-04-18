What Is IDEXX Laboratories's (NASDAQ:IDXX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 7.2% over the last quarter. And the full year gain of 21% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for IDEXX Laboratories

How Does IDEXX Laboratories's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

IDEXX Laboratories's P/E of 53.39 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that IDEXX Laboratories has a higher P/E than the average (44.7) P/E for companies in the medical equipment industry.

NasdaqGS:IDXX Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that IDEXX Laboratories shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's great to see that IDEXX Laboratories grew EPS by 14% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 22% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting IDEXX Laboratories's P/E?

Net debt totals just 4.0% of IDEXX Laboratories's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On IDEXX Laboratories's P/E Ratio

IDEXX Laboratories's P/E is 53.4 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about IDEXX Laboratories over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 38.9 back then to 53.4 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.