IDF Say 'Biggest Hamas Tunnel' Found Close to Gaza Border

The Israel Defense Forces said they discovered “the biggest Hamas terrorist tunnel” in the Gaza Strip, footage posted on Sunday, December 17, shows.

This footage, which the IDF said was recovered from Hamas, shows people driving vehicles and using equipment to dig inside the tunnel.

The IDF said that the tunnel “branches out and spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles)” and that it was located near the Erez Crossing, the primary pedestrian crossing between Israel and Gaza.

The development of the tunnel system was led by Mohammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the IDF said.

The IDF said they had exposed “hundreds of terror tunnel shafts throughout the Gaza Strip,” and that many are “built from reinforced concrete and are equipped with electricity, ventilation, sewage, communication networks, and rails.” Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful