What is the IDF? A brief explainer on the Israel Defense Forces.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking an estimated 150 people hostage. Since then, further conflict has been ongoing.

This is playing out against the backdrop of a decades-long battle over land and sovereignty, an Israeli government in turmoil over judicial reform and increased Israeli military raids within Palestinian territories.

What is the IDF?

The Israel Defense Forces, also known as the IDF, is the national military of Israel. It has three branches: the army, navy and air force. It is a conscripted military service, meaning Israel mandates IDF service for Jewish, Druze and Circassian citizens over the age of 18, with some exceptions.

It was established in 1948, two weeks after Israel became an independent country.

The IDF had 169,500 active troops and was the 28th largest military size in the world by active personnel, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies' Military Balance 2023. There are also 465,000 reserve personnel who can supplement active military forces if deemed necessary.

Contributing: Anna Kaufman

