IDF Claims CCTV Footage Shows Hostages in al-Shifa Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released CCTV footage, claiming it shows hostages being taken into Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital on the morning of the October 7 attacks.

According to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari the footage, released on Sunday, November 19, shows hostages taken from Israeli territory.

One of the hostages appears injured and is being carried on a hospital bed. The other is walking, surrounded by gunmen.

The IDF said they had identified the hostages as a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian.

Hagari also said the body of 19-year-old soldier Noa Marciano, who the IDF said was abducted on October 7, was located in a building near the al-Shifa Hospital.

Israel said a tunnel had been found at the site which it claims was a Hamas command centre.

Storyful has not verified any of these claims made by the IDF. Credit: @IDFSpokesperson via Storyful

