IDF claims remains of two hostages recovered

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed Tuesday that its soldiers recovered the remains of two hostages kidnapped by Hamas militants during the attack on Oct. 7.

The IDF posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that its special forces recovered the remains of Eden Zakaria, 27, and Ziv Dado, 36. The military said Zakaria was taken hostage from the music festival that was being held near the southern border of Israel when Hamas attacked.

It also said that Dado was a command sergeant major who served as a logistics supervisor in the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion.

“Locating the missing and bringing the hostages home is a national mission. We are working with all security agencies, intelligence and operational means to fulfill it,” the IDF wrote on X.

It also said that two of its soldiers were killed while recovering the remains and that others sustained injuries, according to the IDF’s post on X.

Hamas militants captured about 240 people as hostages during its attack on Israel in October that left more than 1,200 people dead. A weeklong temporary cease-fire last month resulted in the release of more than 100 women and children Hamas took as hostages into Gaza.

The truce broke down after Israel said Hamas did not keep up its end of the deal. As a result, approximately 140 hostages remain in Hamas’s custody, and it is unclear whether another cease-fire will take place to release the remaining hostages.

The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and the immediate release of the hostages.

