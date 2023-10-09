IDF Conducts Airstrikes on Multiple Targets in Coastal Gaza Area

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted airstrikes on Monday, October 9, on a coastal area of Gaza they said was linked to Hamas.

In a post to X, the IDF called the area a “terror nest” for Hamas, and said that “many activities against Israel are carried out” in the area.

This footage by the IDF shows airstrikes being conducted on the Al-Furqan area of Gaza on Monday.

The IDF conducted airstrikes on multiple targets in the area, according to the Times of Israel.

At least 576 people have been killed in Israel’s response to the weekend attack by Hamas, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday, October 9.

At least 700 Israelis were killed in Hamas’s attack, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) via Storyful

