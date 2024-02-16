IDF continues operation in Khan Younis hospital for a second day

Israeli soldiers participate in a drill in an undisclosed location in the south of Israel near Gaza border. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Israeli special forces continued their deployment in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip for a second day, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Thus far, 20 people suspected of involvement in the October 7 attacks have been detained, according to the IDF.

It said that dozens of people had been interrogated during the operation, and that Israeli troops had seized weapons in the hospital and found Hamas shells in the vicinity.

The IDF special forces also found medication boxes with the names of Israeli hostages abducted on October 7. The IDF said it was investigating where the medications had originated and the circumstances of their use.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip health authority reported that four patients in the intensive care unit had died after a power cut during the IDF operation shut off their oxygen supply.

The authority had warned previously that six people and three infants in incubators would be at risk.

The IDF said it was investigating the report, which could not be independently verified.