IDF Destroys Nablus Home of Shooting Suspect

In the early hours of Thursday morning, June 22, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed the Nablus home of a suspect in the killing an Israeli soldier in October.

The IDF said Kamel Jouri was one of the men who carried out the October 11 attack that killed First Sgt Ido Baruch.

One June 15, the IDF destroyed the home of Osama Tawil, another suspect in the shooting.

Thursday’s Nablus operation comes amid a week of unrest across the West Bank in which several Palestinians and Israelis have died. On Monday, June 19, several Israeli security forces personnel were wounded, and at least seven Palestinians killed, in clashes in Jenin that involved the use of helicopter fire by Israeli forces. A shooting that killed four Israelis on Tuesday was followed by attacks on Palestinian towns in the West Bank by Israeli settlers, which continued into Wednesday. On Thursday, the IDF said a drone was used to kill three Palestinian gunmen. Credit: Israel Defence Forces via Storyful