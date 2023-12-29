IDF: Expanding deployment in Khan Younis in south of Gaza Strip

An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) driving along the southern border of Israel and Gaza as fighting between Israeli troops and Islamist Hamas militants continues. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Israeli units are "expanding" their operations in the area around the city of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on X, without providing details.

"The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists by means of air attacks, snipers and tank fire," it said, describing action during the course of Thursday. Dozens of Hamas members had been killed in various battles in the north of the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

Hamas leaders are thought to be hiding in Khan Younis, where the IDF is currently concentrating its forces. The IDF has instructed residents of the city to leave for Rafah to the south-west on the Egyptian border.

An Israeli artillery unit fires into the Gaza Strip along the southern border of Israel and Gaza as fighting between Israeli troops and Islamist Hamas militants continues. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Israeli soldiers gather near an artillery unit along the southern border of Israel and Gaza as fighting between Israeli troops and Islamist Hamas militants continues. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa