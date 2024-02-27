IDF expands action in Gaza City; Palestinian death toll nears 30,000

Palestinians inspect the destruction caused by an Israeli air strike on the Al-Khatib family's house and other buildings. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they have expanded their operation in Gaza City, with ground troops backed by the air force engaged in fighting with Hamas units in the Zeitoun district.

Israeli forces were also targeting Hamas facilities in the southern neighbourhood, the IDF said in a statement on Tuesday.

So far, they have discovered a weapons manufacturing site, a weapons depot, rocket launching sites and military equipment. They also came across a group of Hamas fighters in a tunnel entrance, the statement said, adding that the Israeli forces destroyed the shaft and killed the Hamas fighters.

The information could not be independently verified.

The Israeli army launched its military campaign into the Gaza Strip following the brutal attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups on October 7, in which some 1,200 people were killed and about 250 kidnapped.

According to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, 29,878 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting so far and 70,215 injured.

Over the past 25 hours, 96 people had been killed and 172 injured, the agency said in its latest update on Tuesday

Palestinians inspect a ruined house following an Israeli air strike. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa