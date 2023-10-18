IDF Releases Footage It Says Shows That Failed Rocket Caused Gaza Hospital Blast

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released video footage and satellite imagery that it said showed an explosion at the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City on October 17 was caused by a failed rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

The IDF said the site of the explosion showed “no visible signs of craters or significant damage to buildings.”

The IDF said satellite imagery showed shrapnel on the roofs of the hospital building. The IDF said the explosion site was inconsistent with examples of craters caused by Israeli Air Force ordnance, showing a comparison with recent strikes.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health accused lsrael of bombing the hospital.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said hundreds of people were killed in the explosion at the hospital, also known as the Baptist Hospital.

Graphic footage, verified by Storyful, showed bodies in a courtyard area of the hospital. Credit: IDF via Storyful

