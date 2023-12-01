IDF resumes airstrikes in Gaza after breakdown of cease-fire
The Israel Defense Forces on Friday released video showing Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, hours after a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas fell apart.
Israel and Hamas struck a last-minute agreement on Thursday to extend the truce for a seventh day. It comes after Hamas released 16 hostages, including one American, late Wednesday. In return, Israel freed 30 Palestinian prisoners. Eight Americans are still being held in Gaza, here's what we know about them.
There are now a total of 85 hostages who have been released out of the roughly 240 hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas since Oct. 7, when the militant group unleashed a brutal attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people. Family members of the released hostages have started to share the experiences their loved ones have had to endure while they were held in captivity.
Eleven more Israeli hostages were released in exchange for 33 Palestinian prisoners on Monday as part of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, Qatari officials said. Both sides have agreed to extend the truce for two more days. Here's everything we know about the extended truce.
Prices have been volatile since a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel last month.
Driven by shifts among Democrats, public support for Israel has softened since October.
Stars can get themselves into hot water by taking sides on controversial issues, but fans' expectations can also mean that staying out of it may not be an option.
Israeli forces on Monday surrounded Gaza City's largest hospital, Shifa, which Israel claims is being used as a shield by Hamas, operating from a vast command center that the militant group built underneath the facility.
The government of Israel issued a global travel warning for all of its citizens in response to what it said was a rise in antisemitic violence in the wake of Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants.
A broader Middle East war hasn't followed the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. That's no accident.
The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday. The vote follows the House Ethics Committee report in November that found “substantial evidence” the freshman Republican violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.