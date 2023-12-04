IDF Says Hamas Tunnel Found Near School in Northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they found a Hamas tunnel entrance near a school in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

In this footage, an unidentified member of the IDF can be heard saying “we see here a fighting tunnel of Hamas, 15 meters deep, right outside a school,” as the camera shows a hole in the ground.

The camera then pans upwards to show a building. A sign is later seen reading “Jabal Al Mukabbir Secondary Boys Schools.”

Storyful confirmed the school is located in Beit Lahia with the design and color of the buildings seen in the video matching satellite imagery and photos of the school. Storyful has not independently verified whether the hole in the footage is a Hamas tunnel. Credit: IDF via Storyful

Video Transcript

- We are here in Beit Lahia in Gaza, 699th Battalion. We see here a fighting tunnel of Hamas, 15 meters deep, right outside of a school, not more than 15 meters outside of a school. This is a school that was donated about 10 years ago by a German organization. And we can see here the cynical usage of schools by Hamas, and we could see here the plaque on the wall of the school.

