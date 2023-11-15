IDF Says Hamas Weapons Found Inside al-Shifa Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they found weapons, ammunition, and Hamas uniforms in al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after raiding the complex on Wednesday morning, November 15.

In a video posted online, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus provides a walkthrough inside what he calls the hospital’s “MRI center,” which is officially named the Prince Naif Center for Diagnostic and Therapeutic Radiology.

In a hallway inside, Conricus points to security cameras that have been covered as evidence of Hamas activity in the hospital.

He then continues into an MRI room and through various corridors, and in three different places presents what he describes as “grab bags” containing AK-47s, ammunition, grenades, and militant uniforms. He also shows the camera two bags containing firearms that he says were found in a closet in a corridor.

Before the raid, the IDF had described al-Shifa Hospital as the “main headquarters for Hamas’ terrorist activity” and released a video featuring illustrations of underground tunnels and rooms beneath the hospital that it alleged Hamas had been using to direct militant operations.

Conricus said he believed the finds to be the “tip of the iceberg.” Credit: IDF via Storyful