IDF says it struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after attack

Israeli forces in the Northern Command sector operates near the Israel-Lebanon border on October 12. Israel said it responded to a Hezbollah attack near the border on Friday. File Photo by Israel Defense Forces/UPI

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces said it attacked Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon after they fired nearly two dozen rockets into Israel on Friday, threatening to expand the current Israel-Gaza war.

Hezbollah, which took responsibility for the initial attack on southern Israel, said two of its members died in the exchange of fire. It said 121 members have died in skirmishes along the Israel-Lebanon border since Oct. 7.

About 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Shomera area in northern Israel, along with additional rocket fire along other border areas. The IDF did not say if any casualties resulted from the Hezbollah attacks.

Israel responded to the attacks with fighter jets that hammered rocket launch sites, military buildings, and other known Hezbollah infrastructure. Another Lebanon-based target was slammed by tanks and artillery.

The IDF said it shelled several areas along the Israel-Lebanon border with artillery to prevent future Hezbollah attacks.

An Image released by IDF on on Thursday October 12, 2023, shows Israeli forces in the Northern Command sector, reserve forces as they deploy in in the settlements near the border with Lebanon in the north of Israel. File Photo by IDF/ UPI

The IDF has warned that Hezbollah's actions are putting the Lebanese general population in danger as Israel responds to the attacks.

Israel forces have searched for several senior Hamas-linked leaders including Saleh al-Arouri and Osama Hamdan, along with Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Secretary-General Ziad Nakhalah.

"Hezbollah has turned southern Lebanon into a combat zone and continues to endanger the future of the entire state of Lebanon for Hamas and Iran," IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.