The IDF soldiers hunting Hamas terrorists at festival massacre site

IDF soldiers stripped and arrested a man after he was found wandering Supernova festival site - Leon Neal/Getty

The bodies have been removed, the survivors evacuated and the weapons of the attackers made safe and recovered.

Even the Hamas casualties, who the Israelis left to rot in the sun while they concentrated on recovering the civilian dead, have vanished from the road sides and fields.

All that is left of the massacre at the SuperNova psytrance music festival are the wrecked vehicles and scattered belongings of the ravers. Silence reigns, punctuated by artillery shelling Gaza.

But amid the wreckage where 260 people are believed to have been murdered last Saturday, tensions are still high.

On Thursday afternoon two shots broke the silence under the Eucalyptus trees. Within seconds dozens of Israeli soldiers were charging past wrecked cars.

The rifle rounds, it transpired, were Israeli. Someone had seen a man strolling through the trees and fired warning shots.

He could have been anyone – from what the Telegraph could see, he was in civilian clothes and unarmed – but the soldiers here are beyond twitchy.

They ordered him to kneel then forced him at gunpoint to remove his clothes and blindfolded him.

Roaming man wore civilian clothes and was unarmed but soldiers who are on high alert detained him - AP/Erik Marmor

It was then decided that journalists had seen enough. The media were pushed behind the festival’s fence and soldiers ran to pull down a tarpaulin to prevent them from seeing what happened next.

An Israeli officer refused to speculate on whether the man was a terrorist, but did claim he was carrying a knife.

Despite Israeli claims to have secured its side of the border, rumours of continued Hamas “infiltrations” have not stopped. The site of the massacre is still a front line.

Last weekend’s SuperNova music festival in southern Israel was meant to be a weekend of gentle hedonism.

“Free love and spirit, environmental preservation, appreciation of rare natural values” is how the organisers described the event on its website.

It would be open to all ages, and host around 4,500 people – many of them old acquaintances from Tev Aviv’s dance music scene, but also visitors from abroad.

There were three stages, a line-up of international DJs including British trance legend Martin Freeland, and an idyllic venue in a Eucalyptus grove.

A Tel Aviv artist, Tomer Mabraka, would hold a “live studio” in a large dome tent in one corner. And there was of course a bar serving wine, beer and spirits.

The venue was just three miles from the Gaza border and directly in the path of the Hamas rampage that swept through this part of southern Israel early on Sept 7.

Standing amid the remains nearly a week later, it is easy to see what the festival was meant to be but difficult to trace the course of the disaster that befell it.

The survivors have been evacuated, and the soldiers patrolling the area on Thursday only arrived recently. The witnesses are still recovering.

Soldiers continue to search festival where cars and people's possessions remain - AFP/ARIS MESSINIS

Only in one or two places – the bar, where unfinished bottles of Johnny Walker Black Label and Belvedere Vodka still wait to be poured, and a pile of womens’ clothes near a caravan on the edge of the compound – does the smell of death still linger.

Mr Mabraka himself survived the ordeal. His account of it, published in a long Facebook, is one of the best first-hand descriptions we yet have.

He described hearing gunshots at around 6.45am, and hurrying to pack up his art equipment in a vehicle.

Realising there was a traffic jam and chaos at the entrance to the site, he and his companion decided to wait before trying to exit, so they would be able to drive without stopping.

He then got a call warning him not to take that route because terrorists were already on the road and attacking vehicles trying to drive away.

After running through the trees, he realised there were terrorists on all sides. He eventually took cover in the only substantial structure he could find: the hut being used as a ticket booth.

‘Doing everything possible not to scream’

“So we covered our heads and lay as flat as possible on the ground with …doing everything possible not to scream. Not to be discovered. When the shooting stopped we understood we were injured. Someone got a bullet in the hip, another in the stomach and both knees,” he wrote.

The group spent the rest of the day lying still and silent. Mr Mabraka describes how they had to urinate where they lay because they could not risk moving.

At one point, a Hamas gunman found the group. Instead of killing them, he demanded their money and their phones, and walked off. By some stroke of luck, he did not bring his companions back to murder them.

Sometime in the afternoon, Israeli troops arrived. There was still a gun battle going on as the group were evacuated.

“When they loaded us into a van, we saw what really happened in the area. It was [a] free-slaughter zone,” Mr Mabraka wrote.

Hamas entered the festival in Be'eri via paragliders and heavily armed - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

“It was a road of kilometres of bodies that we travelled, and no matter where I turned my gaze I saw bodies, burned, entangled in cars, heads cut off,” he wrote.

His account matches closely with the physical evidence still visible.

There are crashed cars in fields and verges along the road approaching the venue, apparently abandoned by escaping civilians. And at the entrance to the site, there is indeed a chaotic agglomeration of cars matching his account of a gridlock.

Most of the vehicles are small hatchbacks – typical first cars that young people have been driving to raves for generations – or slightly larger vehicles maybe borrowed from parents.

On the dirt path to the main road a black Hyundai 120 stands, all its doors open.

It’s not clear whether the owners ever made it back to the vehicle, but both doors are wide open and women’s belongings – make up, a handbag, heeled boots – are strewn on the ground next to it.

Across the path, a Skoda Fabia with its rear windscreen and passenger windows shot out.

Another young woman’s belongings including a handbag, red sandals and scarf are still in the back seat.

One white SUV had two child seats fitted. There was no way to tell if the parents brought their kids with them to the rave.

Some of the vehicles have been burnt to ashes. A number appear to have suffered severe high-speed collisions which concertinaed bonnets and crushed windscreens.

‘These guys were like my family’

It is not obvious how the clothes and belongings were strewn around. Possibly Hamas were looting or looking for documents.

Maybe it was the work of the Israeli bomb disposal squads who had to check every vehicle for booby traps, leaving a yellow X in a circle on each car to mark it safe.

“These guys were like my family,” said a man helping load Mr Mabraka’s surviving canvases onto a truck on Thursday afternoon.

“Everyone on the Tel Aviv trance scene knows each other. We’ve still got one guy I know who is unaccounted for.”

