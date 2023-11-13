IDF Releases Video of Alleged Hamas Tunnel Near Gaza Children's Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday, November 13, that they found a Hamas tunnel leading to a children’s hospital in Gaza City, along with Hamas infrastructure inside the hospital.

In footage posted by the IDF on Monday, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari shows the opening to a tunnel next to the Rantisi Hospital, and says the tunnel leads into the hospital. The footage then shows Hagari inside a room that he says is in the hospital’s basement, where he points to the presence of toilets, a small kitchen, written lists, diapers, and a baby bottle as evidence that Hamas were keeping hostages there.

The IDF did not release evidence showing that the tunnel was connected to the hospital or that Hamas had been using the hospital as described. Storyful could not independently verify the details of their reports.

A Palestinian health ministry spokesperson told Al Jazeera on Friday that the hospital had been struck by “direct attacks and bombardments.” Credit: IDF via Storyful