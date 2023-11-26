IDF spox suggests hostage release delays part of Hamas ‘strategy’

An Israeli military spokesperson denounced a delay in the release of the second wave of Israeli hostages by Hamas on Saturday, saying the tactic is part of a “strategy” of “psychological warfare.”

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Doron Spielman said the long-negotiated truce deal that promised the release of 50 Israeli hostages was “on the rocks for a while” on Saturday after Hamas said it would back out, claiming that Israel was not supplying humanitarian aid to Gaza as promised.

“This is probably part of Hamas’ strategy… knowing this is an opportunity to inflict emotional pain,” Spielman said in a CNN interview. “They know our weakness. Our weakness is how much we want our people to come home. And they simply exploited it.”

The sides agreed to resume the release of hostages hours later, and a total of 13 Israelis and 4 Thai hostages were released late Saturday. In exchange, Israel released 39 Palestinians from prison.

Saturday’s second wave of released hostages marks the halfway point of the expected four-day fighting pause. The cease-fire can extend by a day for every 10 additional hostages released by Hamas, according to the agreement.

Spielman said the delay on Saturday may not be the last and is a targeted move by the terrorist organization.

“They know they can basically take the Israeli people hostage by dangling over our heads our hostages in the most cruel and pathetic way,” he said.

