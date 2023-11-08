IDF Strikes Building in Lebanon, Says It Was Used by Hezbollah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released video on November 8 showing strikes on a building that they said was being used by Hezbollah militants in farmland near the Lebanese towns of Kafr Kila and Khiam.

The Lebanese Civil Defense said Israeli strikes destroyed a building for storing fertilizer near Khiam, but Storyful could not confirm that the photos they released show the same location depicted in the IDF’s footage.

The IDF also said it targeted various Hezbollah positions on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning said two IDF soldiers were injured while exchanging cross-border fire near the Israeli border town of Dovev.

Speaking on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah would be making the “greatest mistake of its life” if it opened a new front in the war. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful

