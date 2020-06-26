IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld Name Enova International to 2020 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

Eighth year in a row Enova's employee satisfaction and engaging work has ranked it among the top companies in the country

CHICAGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld have recognized Enova International as one of the top 100 Best Places to Work in IT. Enova is proud of the recognition for how it fosters a culture of growth and appreciation through career development, training, benefits, diversity and retention efforts. IT Team member responses paired with company data ranked Enova number 11 among midsize organizations.

"Being named one of the top 100 places to work in IT for the eighth year in a row recognizes the work our team members, managers and support teams do to make Enova an awesome place to work," said Joe DeCosmo, Enova's CTO. "Our team members love the challenging work and interesting problems to tackle that come with helping hardworking people get access to fast, trustworthy credit. We will continue to provide a culture where team members can grow and succeed and where they feel empowered to own their own careers."

Enova takes seriously its commitment to invest in its talented team members, and leaders work to foster an environment where people can stretch themselves and advance their careers. This begins on day one with the Baseline training program, which onboards all new hires with the fundamental principles needed to thrive in their new roles. Ongoing learning and development is supported by weekly Tech Talks, a Learning Library and sponsored conference attendance. Those who are interested in diversifying their skillset can take advantage of the Tech Exchange Program, which provides an opportunity for team members to spend a month on a different team within Tech.

Other continuing education opportunities include tuition reimbursement, functional skill and emotional intelligence training courses, virtual remote training during COVID-19, on-demand coaching office hours, shadowing opportunities and a mentoring program. Enova also provides perks like a sabbatical program, volunteering opportunities and Summer Hours to rest and recharge.

Enova believes a diverse and inclusive workforce is key to a strong organization. Enova's Diversity and Inclusion Council consists of five affinity groups showcasing the unique backgrounds and perspectives of Enova employees and providing opportunities for open discussions and gatherings. The organization's pledge to diversify tech goes beyond the company walls, and Women @ Enova founded the Chicago Women in Technology Conference (ChiWiTCon) in 2016 to celebrate and advance tech professionals from all backgrounds. In addition, Enova is donating $250,000 to organizations working to eliminate racial injustice.

"As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging," said Mark Lewis, VP Audience Development at IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."