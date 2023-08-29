IDHS announces nearly $30 million in school safety grants
IDHS announces nearly $30 million in school safety grants
IDHS announces nearly $30 million in school safety grants
Once again, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more information from Tesla regarding the safety of Autopilot. In a special order dated July 26, the regulator shared concerns about a change to Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that allows drivers to use the system for extended periods of time without prompting the driver to place their hands on the steering wheel. NHTSA ordered Tesla to answer questions and produce documents, according to the letter released Tuesday.
Hurry, this deal won't last.
It has more than 67,000 ratings.
It's been nearly a year since Meta announced at Connect 2022 that it would give its weird Caspar the Friendly Ghost-esque metaverse avatars some legs to make them appear slightly more human. The day of reckoning is almost upon us as Quest Home avatars now sport extra limbs in the latest beta version of the Quest software.
Save face with — and a ton of dough on — the wildly popular Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.
"I didn't even know this was a thing..."
Let's ride with the former US Open champion as an underdog.
Daewood Davis was released from the hospital Sunday after sustaining a scary injury during Saturday's preseason game.
It has a sweat-wicking liner to keep you dry, and its comfy wireless design won't dig into your skin.
"It's a significant issue, and sometimes there are kids who won't eat because they know they're accumulating debt," says one free-lunch advocate.
Amazon shoppers agree that this floral midi dress is so similar to the $250 Réalisation Par one that you can't even tell the difference.
Rapinoe will finish her USWNT career on American soil.
Grab the kitchen essential recommended by 20,000+ Amazon shoppers — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
General Motors is taking Google’s AI chatbot on the road. The automaker announced today that it’s using Google Cloud’s Dialogflow to automate some non-emergency OnStar features like navigation and call routing. Crucially, the automaker claims the bot can pinpoint keywords indicating an emergency situation and “quickly route the call” to trained humans when needed. GM says the system frees up OnStar Advisors to spend more time with customers requiring a live human.
GM revealed what it has been up to with Google and its generative AI technology, using AI chatbots to do a number of tasks, even talking to customers via its OnStar in-car concierge.
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
Samsung made a bigger and brighter version of its Terrace outdoor TV.
Mom's Meals, a meal delivery service for people with chronic health conditions, has confirmed a data breach affecting more than 1.2 million individuals. In a data breach notice filed this week with Maine's attorney general, Mom's Meals parent company PurFoods confirmed that the meal delivery service experienced a cyberattack between January 16 and February 22. PurFoods hired an unnamed third-party incident response firm to investigate the breach and said that the review concluded on July 10.
YouTube announced this morning a change to its Community Guidelines that impact creators who break its rules. Starting today, creators will now have the option of taking an educational training course when they receive a warning. When completed, YouTube will lift the warning from the creator's channel as long as they don't violate the same policy for 90 days.
Quora's AI chatbot product Poe is still being updated at a rapid pace as the company announced new features over the past few days, including the ability to search for custom bots and a new enterprise tier for its premium plans. In an email sent to customers over the weekend, Poe announced that it will soon launch an enterprise package for employees. This offering sounds more like a group subscription package for corporates so employees can use Poe's premium tier.