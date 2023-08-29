IDHS announces nearly $30 million in school safety grants

TechCrunch

Quora's AI chatbot product Poe is still being updated at a rapid pace as the company announced new features over the past few days, including the ability to search for custom bots and a new enterprise tier for its premium plans. In an email sent to customers over the weekend, Poe announced that it will soon launch an enterprise package for employees. This offering sounds more like a group subscription package for corporates so employees can use Poe's premium tier.